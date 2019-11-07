With A Pretty Decor & Killer Food, All Hearts Eyes To This Restaurant In Goregaon!

I visited this place called mannrangi and it is located is in Goregaon Link Road on the 13th floor. This place has an amazing music, dim lights, good crowd and some really good food. The bar is spacious and the staff was humble and they made a customized cocktail with hot brandy, honey, star anese and some authentic spices as I had a bad throat. We tried a lot of varieties here the materials that we tried were Dhaniya Daaruwala, IMLI da Margarita and Honey Bee Desserts here are amazing we tried moong dal and dry fruit halwa with vanilla ice cream and and the best desert that we really liked was warm Shahi tukra with thandai ice cream and it is a must try dessert over here as it was made to perfection Mannrangi (Goregaon Link Road) has an amazing music which tempts you to hit the floor, it has dim lights, good crowd and they serve some really good food. In appetizers, we had:- -Kashmiri nadru Churma - amazing fried lotus stem chips -Paneer ka Sula - paneer had a green chutney stuffing -Daabeli cheese tarts - this had a sweetish touch garnished with cheese and pomogranate, -Khumb ki Luqmi - is a must try starter over here, it was made with mushroom and other spices and was served with green chutney and onion on the side... In Main course, we tried :- -Gille Chhole kulche - amazing dish and recommended to try -Subz Poriyal uttapam - Cabbage and grated coconut veg subji with rice uttapam gave a feeling of home food -Achari sabji & palak ki puri - Mixed veg subji which had potato, beans, carrot, etc and amazing palak ki Puri, served with onion and papad on the side Overall, an amazing experience. Would definitely visit again!