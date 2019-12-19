Mannrangi Has A Creative Menu With Modern Indian Food, Drop By Now!

Thinking about some good food with a view Mannrangi is one of that place to visit located on 13th floor in 1st Avenue just opp Inorbit Mall cravings for Indian food is fulfilled right here with so creative menu serving modern Indian food. Mannrangi a place which depicts beautiful Indian culture with its fabric printed ambience printed on wall old chandelier seating area with wooden chairs and table comfortable sofa seating as well with bar decked up with all your favourite drinks. Staff & Service: Service is really quick and good with all those suggestions of what to try Mr Melvin helped us choose good dishes and some cocktails. The menu is really wide with small bar bites sharing plates mains and some good desserts. Started with some cocktails, 1) Frozen Ocean: Dash of blue curacao with vodka truly ocean in the glass with ice cubes it was so refreshing and a perfect start to the meal. 2) Kala Paani: Kala khatta flavoured cocktail blend of vodka with orange juice and some black salt it was the best combination ever tried loved it well balanced tangy flavours. Food, 1) Chilli Cheese Kulcha: Highly recommended. Mini soft kulcha stuffed with busting flavours of chilli and cheese served with slices of onion lemon and coriander chutney it was so so good spicy flavours of chilli balanced so wisely with the amount of cheese. 2) Dabeli Cheese Tart: Cute mini tart topped with dabeli mixture sweet perfect flavoured with cheese and some pomegranates it was crispier and tasted good definitely an innovative dish to try. 3) Palak Patta Chaat: Delhi's famous chaat to try here fresh palak leaves deep-fried made crispier topped with beetroot carrots sev onions and some curd garnished with coriander leaves. Tangy spicy somewhat sweet flavoured chaat. 4) Chowk Ki Tikki: Lucknow ki Tikki shallow fried Tikki made with mashed potatoes cashew nuts and spices served with chutney and onions it was so soft and delicious presenting Lucknow ki Tikki very well. Litti Chokha for mains Bihar's most popular dish. Whole wheat baked dumpling stuffed with roasted Bengal gram served with roasted aubergine, mashed potatoes and ghee. It was so so good Littis were perfectly baked and flavourful highly recommended. Ending our meal with, Shahi Tukda Thandai Icecream: Layered bread with milk and thandai ice cream topped with pistachios and almonds. It was damn delicious presenting Indian dessert with a modern touch. Overall Mannrangi is the best place to enjoy food Cheers Team!