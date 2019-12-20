Beach, Please: Head To This Gorgeous Beach Resort In Manori For An Epic Weekend

Domonica Beach Resort is our go-to place for that relaxing weekend with a bunch of good friends. Light on the pocket with no rules and regulations, you are free to do what you wish to over here.

Situated in Manori Island, this beach accessible by road from Mira Road or by a ferry from Malad’s Marve Beach. It’s literally just a five-minute ferry ride from Marve Beach to Manori Island, and you can hop an auto rickshaw to reach the place which is only 10 minutes from the pier.

It’s your party-under-the-moon and party-till-the-sun-rises kind of a place, where the management allows you to play music to your hearts content and one can play all kinds of sports. The best thing about this place is that it is divided from beach by just a wall, so you can go to the beach even late in the night and enjoy the moon light and the sound of the waves.

It’s a BYOB place, so make sure you carry your own. The food isn't premium, but it's reasonably priced. They take orders for food till 10 pm only, so make sure you carry your favourite snack for the late night hunger pangs.