Sunday Brunch Can Never Go Wrong At The Mansion

Mansion Bar & Lounge have the most beautiful ambience & the decor which makes you feel like you are lunching in Italy - white cupid's, statues all around, a water fountain at the center and lovely vibrant colourful flowers all around the place. The breeze and the music played at their Sunday brunch created the perfect setting and had a very pleasant vibe. The meal was vegetarian, but some really good dishes served fresh in small portion sizes to enable you to try their entire brunch offering. Loved their apple crumble cheesecake. It was one of it's kind. Other tasty offerings I tried included the Strawberry Tart, the Red Thai Curry, and Hummus. The indoor section is equally lit and would serve as a good spot for corporate parties as well.