This Mansion With Pretty Decores Serves Delicious Food

Mansion Bar & Lounge, Mulund West: We were simply thrilled to visit friends' wedding treat@ Mansion Bar & Lounge, located at Commercial Towers, Minerva Estate, opposite Asha Nagar, Mulund West. The ambience is awesomely lit & feel-good vibes around. The decors are sober & aptly suit the surrounding. Open terrace, monsoon atmosphere, music backdrop all in all perfect place to spend time with friends & family. The staff are friendly & cooperative while placing orders & service time is very good. Let's move onto the food & drinks we had ordered. With summer almost done, we had some chilling drinks. Twisted Bourbon Sour, it was all about bourbon whiskey, an orange & dash of lime juice. The blend was perfect to sip up in intervals. We also had Classic Mojito Hp, it was fresh & chilling down the spine. Good to try. Also, Scotch Mule was a unique mix of refreshing Scotch & lime spirited, bubbly & clear to sip on. As well, Blue Breezes was totally lingering in taste with lychee & lime cooler flavour. We then had several appetizers, Sholay Fish, it was lip-smacking. The name was interesting & egg white, chilli & garlic spices made it crisp to munch on. Surely recommended to try. Masala Chicken & Cheese kebab, this spicy dish was finger licking. Loved its plating & quantity is more than satisfactory. Do try this dish. For mains, we had, Chicken Keema & Garlic Naan, it was luscious & chicken was fresh & juicy. The Garlic Naan was steamy & good to have with chicken Keema. Its quantity is very good for sharing. For dessert, we opted Mansion Golden Chocolate Ball, it was simply divine with the presentation of strawberry mousse, chocolate brownie & hot chocolate sauce poured onto it. Every bite was yummy. If you are in & around Mulund, just drop in@Mansion & you will love this place, food & just everything. Do visit soon. Thanks!♥️