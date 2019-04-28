Lonavala Still Has To Be Explored

Mapro in Lonavala is so huge with the ambiance which is LIT. The tourists usually stop by to buy processed fruit products such as syrups & jelly sweets. They also have a beautiful cafeteria to nibble on snacks & shakes. However, the experience here was okay. Shakes were not that great but the presentation was superb. We were eager to finish clicking as these looked tempting & difficult to resist, anyhow the taste was also okay. The cream was okayish as it was slimy. Guys do visit this place when travelling to Lonavala or even taking a weekend out.