Lonavala Still Has To Be Explored

Casual Dining

Mapro Garden

Lonavala, Maharashtra
4.2
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

3 & 4, Old Mumbai - Pune Highway, Valvan, Lonavala, Maharashtra

Mapro in Lonavala is so huge with the ambiance which is LIT. The tourists usually stop by to buy processed fruit products such as syrups & jelly sweets. They also have a beautiful cafeteria to nibble on snacks & shakes. However, the experience here was okay. Shakes were not that great but the presentation was superb. We were eager to finish clicking as these looked tempting & difficult to resist, anyhow the taste was also okay. The cream was okayish as it was slimy. Guys do visit this place when travelling to Lonavala or even taking a weekend out.

Big Group, Kids, Family

Under ₹5,00

