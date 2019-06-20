Fine Dining At Its Best In Marriott

Ummrao is fine dining restaurant which serves North Indian cuisine along with traditional Indian sweets, signature cocktails and mocktails. Ummrao is Offering Lavish Fine Dine Hospitality and Luxury atmosphere. Ummrao is Now Serving Lunch From 12:00pm - 3:30pm and Dinner From 6:30pm - 11:30pm. Ambience Here is Amazing with 5 Star Fine Dine Hospitality & Private Dining Section. The bar section of Ummrao is well designed. It showcases the crafted shrubs, spices, syrups made by the mixologist. Everything is made in-house (except the alcohol of course) the menu has perfectly curated cocktails which are very well paired with the Nawabi food. The drinks are a tribute to the world's best bartenders. They also have a great 110 labels of wines to pair with your royal food. Following are the Food and Drinks, which we had for our lunch as follows:- Cocktails (Alcoholic Drinks) : 1) Jim-Meehan: First drink, it was a good start with this potent, strong and aromatic drink. Whiskey-based cocktail with some cigar smoke. Giving you a very strong aroma and smoky flavours with a bitter finish. 2) Ernest "Don The Beachcomber" Gantt: Its an Indian-ish tiki drink served in a copper glass. A smooth blend of the old monk, gin, coconut, pomegranate and grapefruit bitter to give a smooth finish. Very refreshing, best paired with spicy tikkas. 3) Cocktail Bill Boothby: Must say a very unique experiment. The ingredients used are very difficult to source. Lakadong Turmeric which is 100% authentic and only found in Meghalaya, Jaintia Hills. The blend is really smooth with Kaffir lime infused syrup with gin. The botanical of gin and the natural turmeric fragrance makes it the best aromatic experience in a glass. Mocktails (Non-Alcoholic Drinks): 1) Justuju:- Sweetened Lychee and Kafir Lime Syrup Based Mocktail muddled with Dragon Fruit and Touch of Turmeric from Northern Hills. 2) Noor:- Apple, Ginger and Kiwi Based Mocktail With Syrup of Litchi and Homemade Coriander. Kebaberie (Veg Appetizers): 1) Paneer Trilogy:- Paneer Served in Three Flavours are Classic Mint, Smoked Bell Peppers and Dil Leaves Marinations. Kebaberie (Non-Veg Appetizers): 1) Purane Chowk Ki Galouti:- Classic Galouti Kebab Served On Top of Zaffran Paratha with Onions on Sides. 2) Jehangiri Murgh Seekh:- Jehangiri Style Murgh Seekh Served with Salads and More. The taste was Good & the presentation was nice. Mains Course (Veg and Non-Veg): 1) Murgh Mullah Do Pyaza:- Highly Recommending To Have with India Breads Like Pudina Paratha and Lachha Paratha. 2) Dum Ki Kabulidal:- Slow Cooked Black Lentils can have with Rice or Any Associated Indian Breads Like Bhakumas & Shatavar ki Roomali Roti. 3) Subz Rodhani Briyani:- Veg Briyani With Combination of Garden Fresh Vegetable, Olive and Paneer, Highly Recommending For Both Veg and Non-Veg Lovers. Desserts (Traditional Indian Sweets): 1) Double Ka Meetha:- Slow Cooked Double Ka Meetha is Serves with Traditional Malai Flavoured Kulfi. 2) Paan Ice-cream:- This Is One of the Best Flavoured Ice-creams we had ever before. The ice-creams mixture of paan and Gulkand flavour. Overall We Had Wonderful Experience and Time at Ummrao. The ambience, Service and Food Everything was Amazing. Highly Recommending This Place if you are Looking for North Indian Fine Dine 5 Star Hospitality.