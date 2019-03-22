Sit Back And Relax: Non-Creepy Massages In Mumbai Under INR 1,500

Run by a warm and welcoming lady Hemangi Gaikwad, Impulse has some of the best body massages that we've come across for ladies. They offer different variants like the Deep Tissue massage (INR 900) for those who have just started working out and are experiencing sore bodies. The other variant is called Fusion, for those who just want to relax themselves. It involves a combination of low pressure to high pressure and is best experienced after a hard day at work.

#LLB Tip: The salon offers a Happy Wednesday deal from 4 PM to 6 PM where you get one out of three services - head massage, back massage or foot massage free.