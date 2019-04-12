Vegetarians Listen Up!Bookmark This Place In Borivali For Some Yummy Veg Dishes

Let me start with food because that is what I loved at Mastee. Great quality food with an amazing punch to it. Also, the service is decent and the place would be the best for vegetarians. The place does not serve non-vegetarian food but the vegetarian food here won't even make you feel like you've missed on non-veg. Their ambience is lovely with live cricket screening and would suit for friends hanging out or even if you'd want to be here for a date. Coming to what I had : GREEN APPLE MOJITO: The most decent and the best mocktail that I always prefer. Also, the mocktail was really good with just the perfect balance of sweetness. Highly recommended! GUAVA BERRY: This was basically guava juice with added salt. If you like guava, this ones for you. CAPRIOSKA: This was the cocktail that was more like a classic mojito with vodka base and mint, lemon and soda added. This would give you a hit and I really liked it. Highly recommended! THE THREE MUSKETEERS: The cheese balls had just the perfect blend of cottage cheese, cream cheese and cheddar cheese and was served with a sweet and spicy sauce. The cheese wasn't too overpowering but just the perfect amount. I loved this one and would recommend you try this with a cheesy dip. That'll be a cherry on the cake for these Cheese balls. Highly recommended! BROCCOLI AUR PANEER KI JUGALBANDI: In this, broccoli and Paneer are served diving in the cheese and Chipotle sauce with their cheese sauce killing it. The first bite was broccoli for me with tasted fine. Then I took the Paneer with was somewhat roasted and tasted heavenly with the cheese and Chipotle sauce all around. I absolutely fell in love with it. Highly recommended! CHEESE GARLIC BREAD KHEECHKE: Pull apart garlic bread as we call it. These guys had also prepared this one with their best and were absolutely amazing. Though they served it with the green chutney which is generally not accompanied with garlic bread but let me tell you the garlic bread was amazing. Highly recommended! DEEP DISH PERI PERI PIZZA: I had been expecting a lot from this one but came out to be a flop show for me. The sauce was too much for the flavour and I found it to be pretty average. CHOCOLATE COCOON: Chocolate ball with a hard chocolate shell melted with the hot chocolate sauce dripped on it. Inside, it had a chocolate pastry with vanilla ice cream. Decent enough for a dessert! Overall : Food: 5/5 Ambience: 4/5 Service: 4/5