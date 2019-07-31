Pretty Interiors, Dim Lights & Scrumptious Food At This Beautiful Place In Borivali

Mastee in borivali is an amazing place with great ambience and dim lights which made the night more amazing. The host Acoustic Nights on Wednesday and Thursday and Retro Night on Sunday. Sitting arrangement was really good and the place is super spacious to accommodate a big group easily. It also had a floor above where there was live music going on and truly it was damn soulful. Great location of Borivali West and not much far from the station. Staff was really very courteous and helpful and guided well in the selection of dishes and serving of the items too was quick. I started with a broccoli soup garnished with cream on it and really taste was super amazing. Then ordered an innovative cocktail called Shaitan, the way it was presented and mixed with dry ice really the best presentation of any cocktail seen by me till now truly marvelous. Then ordered amazing Mocktails and along with it starters in which small burgers which were truly tasting good then spicy paneer served with salad and chatni, kheema papad which was really a new concept of serving kheema in a giant papad and it tasted too really good, Pav Bhaji Fondue served with authentic bhaji along with onion springs, bread pieces and veggies. Then I had a delicious-looking Chicago Style Mac & Cheese Deep Pizza. The last best part of the dinner was Chocolate Cacoon, a ball which got busted by pouring of hot chocolate and inside the ball there was vanilla ice cream truly delicious and best end to tasty dinner. Must try💕