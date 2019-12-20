Worli's Dance Club Has A Champagne Bar, Jain Sushi And Deep House Music

You know how it is in Mumbai: as one restaurant closes down, another is opening up at that same moment in the same spot. Matahaari is a grand, glitzy place into which you can step away from the day’s drudgery and glam it up. The music played here will be new age music including deep house, with some oldie-but-goodie tracks thrown in for good measure.

The menu has been conceptualised by writer Nikhil Merchant and what’s on offer is Asian food, including steamed baos, sushi, kebabs, steamed packets and hot bowls. They have Jain sushi available (that’s a first), along with regular vegetarian and non-vegetarian options too. The snacks menu is extensive with interesting items such as sugarcane prawns, burnt garlic and sesame edamame and wontons being just a few on the list.

There will be a champagne bar at this club too.