Delicious North Indian Food Delivered At Your Doorstep By The Bawa Kitchen

Homecooked delicious authentic North Indian style food delivered at your doorstep by The Bawa Kitchen. The packaging was awesome and the delivery arrived on time. We called for some North Indian and some Indo Chinese dishes. Some highly recommended dishes that can’t be missed are the butter chicken served in an earthen pot delivered in the same style. Similarly is the Matka biryani I am usually a non-veg lover but the vegetarian biryani here is really very good. Their assorted bread basket is delicious and the Indian bread stay the same even when delivered. A sure shot no miss is their Daal Makhani. For the Indo Chinese triple schezwan was a safe bet served with a fried egg. For desserts, their Choco walnut brownie and caramel custard won our hearts.