This Pocket Friendly Outlet Serves An Amazing Varieties Of Dabeli & Garlic Paav!

The Matunga Dabeli is the definition of 'started from the bottom now we're here'. Starting from a roadside stall to establishing themselves to a proper food outlet, they deserve all good lucks and applause in this journey. This eatery serves different types of Dabeli and Garlic Paav as the major dishes on the menu, which is a perfect illustration of quality over quantity. Although the dabeli is served with peanuts and onions, cheese garlic pav is served with a cheese slice, melted in between the pav, which adds to the sharpness of the dish. Both the delicacies are heated with butter, on a hot Tawa (pan) absorbing all the juices and making it crispier than ever. The cost of relishing your mouth with the scrumptious delicacies is at a pocket-friendly price of Rs.20 to Rs.35 each. Tip: 1. The Garlic paav is extremely spicy. So make sure you inform them to make it a little less spicy in case you can't handle too much spice.