Spice Up Your Christmas Party With A Bottle Of Homemade Mulled Wine And Other Festive Goodies

Mav’s bakery at Waroda Road is a hidden gem that doles out a delicious Christmas menu ever year. Last year, their cake pops, rum balls and sticky toffee pudding sold like hot cakes. This year, they have brought in a Gingerbread Tiramisu (INR 1,700 per kg), a Gingerbread Cake with Cinnamon and Cream (INR 1,800 per kg), marzipan (INR 300 per 100g), fruit mince pies (INR 600 for 6 pieces) and a lot of other sweet and savoury dishes on their Christmas special menu to enthral your tastebuds!

If you're looking to host a traditional-style Christmas lunch or dinner, you can order up a feast from Mav's. There's starters like Devilled Ham Cheese Log (INR 1500 per kg), Cranberry Meatballs (INR 1200 per kg) and more for snacks. For a hearty main, choose options like Slow Roasted Pork (INR 1500 per kg) or a Pork Vindalho even (INR 1300 per kg). There's also suckling pig, roast duck, pork chops and roast chicken among their other offerings.

To go with that you can order a bottle of their mulled wine at INR 1200 for 1 litre. They’re also making mulled wine jellies for you to pop at INR 1600 per kg.