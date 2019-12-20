Spice Up Your Christmas Party With A Bottle Of Homemade Mulled Wine And Other Festive Goodies

Bakeries

Mavs Cakes & Bakes

Bandra West, Mumbai
4.5
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

Firdous Building, Shop 2, Hill Road, Bandra West, Mumbai

Shortcut

There are two things that act as a blanket and provide a sense of comfort during the festive season. One, the fact that everybody is joyful and two, mulled wine. While the former is a slave to conditions, the latter isn’t. Here’s a list of people who’ll make you cosy with a bottle of mulled wine.

What Makes It Awesome

Mav’s bakery at Waroda Road is a hidden gem that doles out a delicious Christmas menu ever year. Last year, their cake pops, rum balls and sticky toffee pudding sold like hot cakes. This year, they have brought in a Gingerbread Tiramisu (INR 1,700 per kg), a Gingerbread Cake with Cinnamon and Cream (INR 1,800 per kg), marzipan (INR 300 per 100g), fruit mince pies (INR 600 for 6 pieces) and a lot of other sweet and savoury dishes on their Christmas special menu to enthral your tastebuds!

If you're looking to host a traditional-style Christmas lunch or dinner, you can order up a feast from Mav's. There's starters like Devilled Ham Cheese Log (INR 1500 per kg), Cranberry Meatballs (INR 1200 per kg) and more for snacks. For a hearty main, choose options like Slow Roasted Pork (INR 1500 per kg) or a Pork Vindalho even (INR 1300 per kg). There's also suckling pig, roast duck, pork chops and roast chicken among their other offerings. 

To go with that you can order a bottle of their mulled wine at INR 1200 for 1 litre. They’re also making mulled wine jellies for you to pop at INR 1600 per kg.

Pro-Tip

You might not find their mulled wine on the menu, so just call them up and ask them for it and they will reserve it for you on request. 'Tis the season to be jolly, folks! Please note, they accommodate food orders only till December 20, so get ordering and plan ahead!
