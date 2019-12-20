There are two things that act as a blanket and provide a sense of comfort during the festive season. One, the fact that everybody is joyful and two, mulled wine. While the former is a slave to conditions, the latter isn’t. Here’s a list of people who’ll make you cosy with a bottle of mulled wine.
Spice Up Your Christmas Party With A Bottle Of Homemade Mulled Wine And Other Festive Goodies
- Price for two: ₹ 500
- Delivery Available
Shortcut
What Makes It Awesome
Mav’s bakery at Waroda Road is a hidden gem that doles out a delicious Christmas menu ever year. Last year, their cake pops, rum balls and sticky toffee pudding sold like hot cakes. This year, they have brought in a Gingerbread Tiramisu (INR 1,700 per kg), a Gingerbread Cake with Cinnamon and Cream (INR 1,800 per kg), marzipan (INR 300 per 100g), fruit mince pies (INR 600 for 6 pieces) and a lot of other sweet and savoury dishes on their Christmas special menu to enthral your tastebuds!
If you're looking to host a traditional-style Christmas lunch or dinner, you can order up a feast from Mav's. There's starters like Devilled Ham Cheese Log (INR 1500 per kg), Cranberry Meatballs (INR 1200 per kg) and more for snacks. For a hearty main, choose options like Slow Roasted Pork (INR 1500 per kg) or a Pork Vindalho even (INR 1300 per kg). There's also suckling pig, roast duck, pork chops and roast chicken among their other offerings.
To go with that you can order a bottle of their mulled wine at INR 1200 for 1 litre. They’re also making mulled wine jellies for you to pop at INR 1600 per kg.
Pro-Tip
- Price for two: ₹ 500
- Delivery Available
Comments (0)