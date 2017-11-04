Mav’s Cakes N Bakes is a small cafe situated in one of the by-lanes branching off from Hill Road, Bandra, and we love it for the delicious varieties of savoury items and desserts it serves.
Head To Mav's At Hill Road For Tasty Sandwiches And Delicious Desserts
- Price for two: ₹ 500
- Delivery Available
This little eatery is run by a lady by the name of Mavourneen Pereira, and over here, they serve a variety of savoury items and desserts which keep varying every week, barring some permanent fixtures on the menu. The seating space here is limited to two-three tables, and this place is best for people who want a quiet and casual corner to munch on something.
Mav’s has a very casual vibe to it. The best part about our first visit here was that we went with the expectation to find reasonably good desserts {since it had a very indie look from the outside}, but after the first bite of their cupcake, they managed to exceed our expectations. The cupcake tasted like it had just been baked. The dollop of chocolate icing was fresh and of the right consistency. Their sandwiches too are delectable. We’ve tried their cakes- salted caramel and gooey chocolate- which are absolute hits. Again, their freshness and rich flavour is what throws us into a gastronomical trance.
So, We're Saying...
Even though their menu is not vast, the dishes we’ve tried so far have always satisfied my our tastebuds, and we’re definitely returning there for more. We suggest you check out this cafe for when you feel like a quick bite.
