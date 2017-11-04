Head To Mav's At Hill Road For Tasty Sandwiches And Delicious Desserts

Mav’s has a very casual vibe to it. The best part about our first visit here was that we went with the expectation to find reasonably good desserts {since it had a very indie look from the outside}, but after the first bite of their cupcake, they managed to exceed our expectations. The cupcake tasted like it had just been baked. The dollop of chocolate icing was fresh and of the right consistency. Their sandwiches too are delectable. We’ve tried their cakes- salted caramel and gooey chocolate- which are absolute hits. Again, their freshness and rich flavour is what throws us into a gastronomical trance.