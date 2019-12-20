Cheap Books, A Peaceful Reading Room And More At This Bandra Library

Mcubed library was set up as a people’s initiative in 1981 to provide a space for the community to come together, read and have access to a wide range of books, magazines, journals and more. Their main aim is to ‘nurture the cultural heritage of Maharashtra’ which it is by curating a variety of books from fiction, non-fiction, academic texts to biographies and more. They even have a great collection of Marathi literature, so if you’d like to brush up your Marathi, you know where to begin with.

They have two sections, one for the kids and for the adults. Both equally colourful and well stocked, they also offer spacious and surprisingly sunny and really well done up reading rooms where we perched ourselves to read a copy of Zadie Smith’s ‘White Teeth‘.