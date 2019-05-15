If You're A Meat Lover, Our Guide To Meat Shopping In This City Is Specially For You

A Saluti in Pali Naka (previously known as Santé) is still the best place to pick up exotic and cured meat from all over Europe. Sure, the Foodhalls of the world are a tad cheaper, but Santé wins with its variety and the freshness. If you’re looking to indulge yourself in some great pancetta, jamon or Kiwi lamb chops, this is the place to sniff out.

#LBBTip: They also help you put together some great DIY sandwiches at the deli counter.