Want To Turn Vegetarian? People Who Gave Up Meat Reveal How They Did It

Kaveri loved meat but was never a heavy meat eater. She always gave in to steaks and red meat while eating out. For some weird reason, she never felt ‘full enough’ until she sank her teeth into a juicy meat portion. She’s been a vegetarian since last year.

So what prompted her to give up meat? She was living in London until 2016 and preferred to eat meat since it was cheaper there. She excluded meat from her diet because over a period of time, she didn’t feel like her body needed it anymore.

Go-to restaurants/dishes: Soam, Swati Snacks and Spice Klub. Also, every dish at Prakash Restaurant in Dadar.