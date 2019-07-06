Mediterranean Delight With A Classic Arabic Ambience & Soothing Music

Bayroute was on my list for a very long time. But as their first outlet was in CP it was tough for me to travel. Now when Bayroute is in Powai I couldn't stop myself from experiencing this Mediterranean delight. Located in the heart of Powai i.e in Hiranandani Gardens. A highly competitive location as it has places like Mirch & Mime and Hitchki nearby. Still, the place is full after 8 pm during weekdays. Now coming to the most intriguing part of Bayroute the ambience. Bayroute gives you those vibes of Arabic culture the time you enter this restaurant. The decor and music are blended so well that you will feel like you are having your meal in Lebanon. The staff here is even dressed in fashion to give those Arabic chills. Explaining more about the staff, we were served by Govind who left no stones unturned to enrich our experience at Bayroute. We started at around 6 pm and ordered some popular dishes at this place. Starting with Muhammara(Must try) which is a super popular Turkish dip. The major flavour of this dip comprised of pepper, garlic, walnuts and obviously those garnished pomegranates. It was served assorted veggies and pickles. Tasted well with bread. -Halloumi Cigar was the next great thing we had. Filled with halloumi cheese on the inside with flavours of olive which is rolled by phyllo pastry. -Kebab Joojeh(Must Try) was a super delicious chicken appetizer we had. Freshly marinated with lemon and grilled with amazing veggies. This made the entire kebab more appealing. -We Also tried Chicken Felafal which was served olives. But it tasted more of olives and mint as only the centre had chicken. -Reyhan Meshwi(Must try) is a world class dish from Dubai's most popular restaurant Al Arish. Jumbo sized tiger prawns charcoal grilled and served with mashed potatoes. This dish looks like an appetizer but filling as the main course. In between, we also ordered the most famous cocktail from Bayroute Dessert Storm(Must try). With the mixture of gin and egg, the flavours were very enriching. But the stellar presentation in smoke box stole the show. Scarlett was another mind-blowing and strong cocktail with Vodka as the base and a very tight flavour of beetroot. The presentation was amazing but if you are not a beetroot person I won't recommend this. Coming to my favourite part and that is desserts. Obviously, my first choice was Baklava(Must try). This Turkish delight is the most delicious dessert at Bayroute. Garnished with dehydrated rose the baklava was filled with pistachio at in the middle and ice cream. The filo layers were crunchy and enriched the experience of tasting this dessert. Now jumping to next great thing that is the Zaffrani Milk Cake(Must Try). I don't have words to explain how delicious this milk cake was. Dipped in saffron milk and topped with cream the milk cake was nothing less than just premium and delicious. If you are lustful sweet tooth you can't stop asking for more. I just can't forget my first ever experience at Bayroute. This place is a must try if you are looking for Mediterranean cuisine or even wish to try something different in terms of variety.