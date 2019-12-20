Love Brass Bells? This Store In Mulund's Got Them Aplenty

We found a hidden gem in Mulund that we're super excited to share with you! An unassuming store in Mulund West, we stepped in to find a fantastic collection of gift items and crockery here. While browsing the store, we found beautiful brass elephant heads with attached bells, brightly embroidered wall hangings in a with traditional mirror work, baskets embroidered with shell and mirrors and more. We love that they have bells in different shapes and sizes that you can hang outside your door too - we spotted Ganeshas, peacocks, Buddha heads and several other designs . They've also got bright torans to decorate your doors. Prices start at INR 900 for their gift items and decorative torans and brass items start at INR 1200.