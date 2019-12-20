Free Spirit Much? Replenish Your Bohemian Wardrobe At This Bandra Shop

Zeenat Aman took the country by storm when she was the quintessential weed-smoking hippie singing Hare Krishna Hare Ram in Dum Maaro Dum. Those over-sized glasses, slick beaded head bandana and the easy flowing yellow printed kurta were dream-like. Well, if you liked that, Mela is the shop for you. Started off by designer Dilip Mehra, Mela is in Bandra with a bigger outpost in Andheri West it is located next to DDivine Fab {for awesome Pakistani kurtas}. Mela is easy to find with its Lord Krishna’s statue out on the porch with colourful clothes hanging outside.

We entered the store and were greeted by an overdoze of frames of Krishna all over the place. Even the music that plays in the shop {cue Hare Krishna devotees} screamed a Goan vibe, for the lack of a better hippie-esque holiday destination.