Embrace your inner hippie and head over to Mela in Bandra to pick up bohemian clothes, antique jewellery and step into the wild.
Free Spirit Much? Replenish Your Bohemian Wardrobe At This Bandra Shop
Back To The 60s
Zeenat Aman took the country by storm when she was the quintessential weed-smoking hippie singing Hare Krishna Hare Ram in Dum Maaro Dum. Those over-sized glasses, slick beaded head bandana and the easy flowing yellow printed kurta were dream-like. Well, if you liked that, Mela is the shop for you. Started off by designer Dilip Mehra, Mela is in Bandra with a bigger outpost in Andheri West it is located next to DDivine Fab {for awesome Pakistani kurtas}. Mela is easy to find with its Lord Krishna’s statue out on the porch with colourful clothes hanging outside.
We entered the store and were greeted by an overdoze of frames of Krishna all over the place. Even the music that plays in the shop {cue Hare Krishna devotees} screamed a Goan vibe, for the lack of a better hippie-esque holiday destination.
What We Love
The free flowing, free-spirited collection that caters to the bohemian soul out there. From Afghan pants, harems to free size silk dresses, skirts and shorts, we found the collection unique and exciting. We also loved the accessories that were stocked there, picked up from around the world adding more to lets embrace the world vibe. We found gorgeous brass chokers for INR 550, to chunky rings and earrings perched on the hangers alongisde the wonderful collection, we really did feel spoilt for choices. The tops start as low as INR 320 to INR 420 and dress that start at INR 1,000.
#LBBTip: We’ve been told many a Bollywood designer and stylist flocks to this shop for sourcing clothes for actors.
So, We're Saying...
Escaping to Goa soon? Make a pit stop by Mela in Bandra and indulge in a crazy shopping spree.
