Head To This Cutesy Store In Ghatkopar For All Things Ethnic

Nestled cosily between two giants on either side on the 2nd floor of R City Mall, Mela is a one stop shop for Indian handicrafts in all its glory. From fashion accessories and home decor to art and craft- we found it all right here.

If you're looking to amp up your living room , pick up ethnic cushion covers that are priced at only INR 200 and upwards. While you're at it, you might also want to check out some antique pieces for your side table {you can gift it to someone too}. We picked up the brass auto-rickshaw for INR 1,500 even without a second thought!

They also house a brilliant vintage collection of utensils {collectors ahoy!} such as bottle openers, lunchboxes and chapatti boxes that might be hard to hunt for elsewhere in the city. The collection will cost you anything between ONR 500-INR 6,000 approx. depending on what you choose.

For the ladies, they have a mindblowing collection of handcrafted jewellery that would go well with your outfit during the festive season. Just as we were about to bill our purchases, we chanced upon some kickass ethnic bags with such intricate design work that we couldn't help but pick up for INR 2,000. The prices of all their products depends upon the intricacy of designs.

Pick up a few gift-worthy items from here, and we're sure you're going to be acing the gifting game this season.