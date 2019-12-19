From Ranveer To Alia: This Hippie Store Is A Haven For Boho And Vintage Clothing

Twenty years ago, when Dilip Mehra invented Mela, a vintage and boho fashion store in Andheri (and Bandra) little did he know that his collections would give birth to a new kind of style. We might be embracing the hippie culture when it comes to draping ourselves up now. But back when Mela was launched, people wouldn't dare to set new fashion goals. Today, right from Ranveer Singh to Alia Bhatt, people seem to love what their Andheri store has to offer. We'd say Mela is a blessing, and here's why. We walked into the melting pot of culture that Mela is, and that's what the brand essentially celebrates. The store welcomes you with photos of different gods and goddesses, and there is some spiritual music going in there, which adds to the mystic feel. You will see a colorful spread of hippie dresses, kurtas, tops, tunics, shrugs, jackets, and much more. What caught our fancy, however, was something that's known as a Monk Pant. It has got patches of colorful appliques, and threadwork on it. It looks worn out, but not in a bad way. Its a loose, airy, and comfy vintage piece and if you're a traveller and want to give the regular dhoti pants a backseat, try the Monk Pants instead. Another favorite from Mela was the flowy long dresses. Wear them on a beach, club them with a hat, and your look is complete. They also source vintage jewelry in silver, and different kinds of precious stones from their travels. We personally loved a neckpiece sourced from Afghanistan. Mela delves into distressed vintage fashion thats a lot more hatke than the usual boho clothes that you see floating around. And we'd say that its time to get melanized. If you haven't been to their Andheri store, well, we're hoping you change that fact after reading this.