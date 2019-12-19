Men, It's Time To Make A Style Statement With This Ethnic Store In Borivali

Can you imagine a space of about 3,500 square feet of only men’s Indian wear in the middle of a busy street next to Borivali railway station? Ajay Arvindbhai Khatri’s store will make your imagination come true. With a variety of options for every Indian festival and occasion, Ajay Arvindbhai Khatri specialises in readymade Indian wear, be it a simple white kurta pyjama, a sherwani or a high-end Indo-Western suit. Their staff is extremely helpful and will help you find a solution to all your clothing related woes. They have three branches in Borivali, and the best part about their stores is that they allow you to customise the dress exactly according to your need. If you are getting hitched soon, Ajay Arvindbhai Khatri is your ideal one-stop solution to everything from headgear to footwear and believe us, you will have to look no further.