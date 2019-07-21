Men, Shop at Infiniti Malad to Switch Up Your Style
Celio
Celio offers cool formals and casuals.casuals. We like it more for the formals, though. When here, shop for the coloured shirts, and mix up your formal wardrobe! The brand believes that every man has his own way of expressing himself, and strives to create harmony between himself and his clothes. What better way to do it than to experiment with colours?
Louis Phillippe
Louis Philippe indisputably excels at formals, but surprisingly, we fell in love with the brand’s huge range of chinos! This label carries an extensive range of joggers, t-shirts and super polished casuals, so make sure you sift through it the next time you visit.
Zodiac
A realm exists out of the casuals and formals binary...And that's clubwear. ZOD! By Zodiac is a line within their range that caught our eye. It consists of playful patterns that are floral, neon-y, abstract and super fun, and are perfect for a night at that super swanky (guest list only) nightclub. Head here for shirts that are just the right amount of flashy.
Beverly Hills Polo club
The Beverly Hills Polo Club brand image brings together that relaxed classiness of Beverly Hills with the added dimensions of the heritage sport of Polo. Expect casual silhouettes, comfy clothes to lounge in, and brunch-ready outfits that are so, so crisp. Head here to shop for weekends when you're going to a nice place, for a nice weekend trip/dinner/lunch!
Calvin Klein
This iconic US brand has young, fresh and clean casuals that we can never ever be bored of. We suggest doing a little #haul every few months from this brand since the collection changes so frequently. We’re huge fans of the fragrances, as well as the watches. We love their nonchalant, yet polished aesthetic.
Creyate
Love livin' that custom-made life? Creyate can have you personalise almost everything about anything you get stitched here -fabrics, styles, components, accents, monograms, and so much more. They offer a curated set of collections for customers to have as a starting point to their customization experience. Isn't that cool?
Ed Hardy
Sometimes, we live for that late 2010s Pop aesthetic. Think prints that remind you of tattoo artists gone rogue, and grungy jeans that are accented with chains, studs and patches. We love it! This is for the type of guy who isn't afraid to be experimental about the way he dresses.
US Polo Assn.
A men’s fashion classic, US Polo’s shirts are a wardrobe staple, and a weekend-wear essential.The brand promises to offer sophisticated casuals, and we promise these are it, for sure. If you love this brand, they’ve got a new range of graphic print t-shirts as well, which we think you should definitely check out.
Jack & Jones
An eternal favourite of ours, we love Jack & Jones for their casuals and club wear. We’re huge suckers for florals on guys, and the shirts with sassy slogans are always a hit. Jack & Jones has printed boxers, an extensive range of jeans and an on-trend range of shoes as well. Add the sales and promotions in the mix, and well, you’ve got a wardrobe overhaul at a steal.
Blackberrys
Blackberrys is great for formals as, but we gotta say, we adore the Urban Blackberrys collection - the range has spunky, textured prints that are perfect for the club, or a bougie dinner. Not a prints type of guy? They’ve got solid-toned shirts for clubwear as well.
Raymond
The Raymond conglomerate is synonymous with well-tailored, uber-flattering formals that are perfect for work, and black tie events. We trust Raymond for dependable, well-made and reasonably priced formals that stand the test of time, and are absolutely worth the investment.
Mufti
Mufti offers “alternative” clothing. The brand name's derived from Colonial India’s armed forces - ‘mufti’ is a term used for casual dressing, as opposed to wearing a uniform. They've got clothes that are more experimental than the usual - think denims with crazier washes, and brightly coloured, yet laidback. They’ve got only casuals, and we loved the ruggedness!
Peter England
Peter England's been around since 1889! Their new range of Fearless Casuals - It's got that unbelievable stain-resistant shirt, too, so if you're a clumsy guy who likes dressing well, they'll sort you out. Our favourite pick from here was a really crisp mint-coloured shirt.
Arrow
This US-based brand has a lot to love - Autoflex trousers that are super stretchy, CoolPro fabrics that are totally breathable, lightweight and heatproof, and the normal formals. Head here to shop for formals that are Mumbai-friendly. You know exactly what we mean by that, don't you?
Totally unrelated: Did any of ya'll ever watch the namesake TV show?
Cadini
Cadini released a new range of Wrinkle-Free shirts called Senza Rughe! For all of you who hate having to run the iron over your clothes before you leave every morning, these are just made for you, aren't they? Check out their range of accessories - cufflinks, ties, socks, pocket squares, etc.
Comments (0)