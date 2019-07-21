Men, Shop at Infiniti Malad to Switch Up Your Style

Few malls will have you loosening your wallet's strings, like Infiniti Malad will. This expansive mastodon of a mall offers variety like no other when it comes to shopping for men. Yes, it can be overwhelming to set foot here and realise you really, really don't know where to head, for what you need... But no worries! We'll help you out. Read on.

Celio

Celio offers cool formals and casuals.casuals. We like it more for the formals, though. When here, shop for the coloured shirts, and mix up your formal wardrobe! The brand believes that every man has his own way of expressing himself, and strives to create harmony between himself and his clothes. What better way to do it than to experiment with colours?

4.0

Infiniti Mall, Ground Floor, Shop 14, Link Road, Malad West, Mumbai

Louis Phillippe

Louis Philippe indisputably excels at formals, but surprisingly, we fell in love with the brand’s huge range of chinos! This label carries an extensive range of joggers, t-shirts and super polished casuals, so make sure you sift through it the next time you visit.

3.3

Infiniti Mall, Ground Floor, Shop 23, Link Road, Malad West, Mumbai

Zodiac

A realm exists out of the casuals and formals binary...And that's clubwear. ZOD! By Zodiac is a line within their range that caught our eye. It consists of playful patterns that are floral, neon-y, abstract and super fun, and are perfect for a night at that super swanky (guest list only) nightclub. Head here for shirts that are just the right amount of flashy.

3.0

Infiniti Mall, Ground Floor, Shop 24, Link Road, Malad West, Mumbai

Beverly Hills Polo club

The Beverly Hills Polo Club brand image brings together that relaxed classiness of Beverly Hills with the added dimensions of the heritage sport of Polo. Expect casual silhouettes, comfy clothes to lounge in, and brunch-ready outfits that are so, so crisp. Head here to shop for weekends when you're going to a nice place, for a nice weekend trip/dinner/lunch!

4.4

Infiniti Mall, Upper Ground Floor, Shop 36, Link Road, Malad West, Mumbai

Calvin Klein

This iconic US brand has young, fresh and clean casuals that we can never ever be bored of. We suggest doing a little #haul every few months from this brand since the collection changes so frequently. We’re huge fans of the fragrances, as well as the watches. We love their nonchalant, yet polished aesthetic.

4.4

Infiniti Mall, Upper Ground Floor, Shop 16, Link Road, Malad West, Mumbai

Creyate

Love livin' that custom-made life? Creyate can have you personalise almost everything about anything you get stitched here -fabrics, styles, components, accents, monograms, and so much more. They offer a curated set of collections for customers to have as a starting point to their customization experience. Isn't that cool?

1.0

Infiniti Mall, 1st Floor, Shop 106, Link Road, Malad West, Mumbai

Ed Hardy

Sometimes, we live for that late 2010s Pop aesthetic. Think prints that remind you of tattoo artists gone rogue, and grungy jeans that are accented with chains, studs and patches. We love it! This is for the type of guy who isn't afraid to be experimental about the way he dresses.

3.9

Infiniti Mall, 1st Floor, Shop 105, Link Road, Malad West, Mumbai

US Polo Assn.

A men’s fashion classic, US Polo’s shirts are a wardrobe staple, and a weekend-wear essential.The brand promises to offer sophisticated casuals, and we promise these are it, for sure. If you love this brand, they’ve got a new range of graphic print t-shirts as well, which we think you should definitely check out.

4.2

Infiniti Mall, 1st Floor, Shop FF-106, Link Road, Malad West, Mumbai

Jack & Jones

An eternal favourite of ours, we love Jack & Jones for their casuals and club wear. We’re huge suckers for florals on guys, and the shirts with sassy slogans are always a hit. Jack & Jones has printed boxers, an extensive range of jeans and an on-trend range of shoes as well. Add the sales and promotions in the mix, and well, you’ve got a wardrobe overhaul at a steal.

3.8

Infiniti Mall, 1st Floor, Shop 107, Link Road, Malad West, Mumbai

Blackberrys

Blackberrys is great for formals as, but we gotta say, we adore the Urban Blackberrys collection - the range has spunky, textured prints that are perfect for the club, or a bougie dinner. Not a prints type of guy? They’ve got solid-toned shirts for clubwear as well.

3.4

Infiniti Mall, 1st Floor, Shop 116, Link Road, Malad West, Mumbai

Raymond

The Raymond conglomerate is synonymous with well-tailored, uber-flattering formals that are perfect for work, and black tie events. We trust Raymond for dependable, well-made and reasonably priced formals that stand the test of time, and are absolutely worth the investment.

3.8

Infiniti Mall, 1st Floor, Shop 112 & 113, Link Road, Malad West, Mumbai

Mufti

Mufti offers “alternative” clothing. The brand name's derived from Colonial India’s armed forces - ‘mufti’ is a term used for casual dressing, as opposed to wearing a uniform. They've got clothes that are more experimental than the usual - think denims with crazier washes, and brightly coloured, yet laidback. They’ve got only casuals, and we loved the ruggedness! 

3.8

Infiniti Mall, 1st Floor, Shop 134, Link Road, Malad West, Mumbai

Peter England

Peter England's been around since 1889! Their new range of Fearless Casuals - It's got that unbelievable stain-resistant shirt, too, so if you're a clumsy guy who likes dressing well, they'll sort you out. Our favourite pick from here was a really crisp mint-coloured shirt.

4.3

Infiniti Mall, 1st Floor, Shop 133, Link Road, Malad West, Mumbai

Arrow

This US-based brand has a lot to love - Autoflex trousers that are super stretchy, CoolPro fabrics that are totally breathable, lightweight and heatproof, and the normal formals. Head here to shop for formals that are Mumbai-friendly. You know exactly what we mean by that, don't you?

Totally unrelated: Did any of ya'll ever watch the namesake TV show?

3.9

Infiniti Mall, 1st Floor, Shop 117, Link Road, Malad West, Mumbai

Cadini

Cadini released a new range of Wrinkle-Free shirts called Senza Rughe! For all of you who hate having to run the iron over your clothes before you leave every morning, these are just made for you, aren't they? Check out their range of accessories - cufflinks, ties, socks, pocket squares, etc.

3.5

Infiniti Mall, 1st Floor, Shop 115, Link Road, Malad West, Mumbai

