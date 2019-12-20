Get An Hour-Long Massage At This Bandra Parlour For Only INR 400

A foot reflexology run by a collective of visually-impaired individuals, Metta is a very different experience – the ambience was calm and unassuming (no frills) and the massage much more effective. Joanita, the owner has been running this hidden gem (they don’t do ads) Metta for the past eleven years.

The masseurs/masseuses are trained by Joanita and a half-hour session of foot reflexology will cost you only INR 300 on weekdays and an hour-long session of foot reflexology (with back, shoulders and head massage) only INR 400. The weekend rates are slightly higher (INR 350 for a half hour session and INR 500 for a full hour) but the difference is hardly anything. Healing with acupressure, one leaves Metta spa a lot calmer.