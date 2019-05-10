Go Loco At These Mumbai Restaurants That Serve Mouth-Watering Mexican Food

There’s the good old Chili’s Grill and Taco Bell for those Mexican cravings, but did you know about these joints that served an authentic Mexican fare for all the fans of this Latin American cuisine? Well, if you love Mexican food, this list will take you around the best places in town. 

Quattro Ristorante

This beautiful restaurant located in Palladium Mall is heaven for vegetarian foodies who love to enjoy a good old Mexican meal once in a while. They are known for their authentic Mexican preparations, and the quality of food and service has stayed consistent over the years. If you’re confused about what to order, a plate of nachos and tacos will never disappoint.

Janta Industrial Estate, 7, Opp. Phoenix Mills, Senapati Bapat Marg, Lower Parel, Mumbai

Sammy Sosa

This one’s for those times you wish to enjoy a classic meal of tacos and beer. Sammy Sosa in Oshiwara is a Mexican joint known for amazing food, great service and the loyalists here swear by the incredible range of beers offered. Order a plate of Whacko Tacos, a chilled beer, and you’re set for a memorable meal. 

Meera CHS, Shop 18, Near Mega Mall, Oshiwara Link Road, Andheri West, Mumbai

Havana Café & Bar - The Gordon House Hotel

Head over to enjoy happy hours in a comforting, posh ambiance and some delicious Mexican treats. They have Mexican offerings in both veg and non-veg and are known for their great service and authentic Latin American preparations. Head over and order yourself a plate of quesadillas.

Gordon House Hotel, 5, Behind Regal Cinemas, Battery Street, Colaba, Mumbai

Mexican Express

This cozy joint in Bandra is great for a quick comfort meal. Tucked into a busy corner of Bandra West, this Mexican joint comes with limited seating and the most heavenly nachos you’ve ever eaten. This is a pure vegetarian joint. The Nutella Churros, nachos and Mexican pizzas come highly recommended.  

Villa Queenie, Shop 2, Pali Village, 16th Road, Bandra West, Mumbai

New York Burrito

This tiny, cozy joint in Charni Road serves mouth-watering Mexican comfort food that is authentic and extremely pocket-friendly. You have the option to make your own burritos and tacos, and they also have a menu with Jain options. They too are purely vegetarian.

#LBBTip – Best part about New York Burrito is that you can get unlimited guacamole!

Fulchand Niwas, Ground Floor, Shop 1, Opp. Sukh sagar Restaurant, Girgaon, Mumbai

El Rancho

This Mexican joint in Powai comes with an interesting ambiance, and is probably one of the best in the neighbourhood! It’s a pleasant break from the regular fast-food joints, and serves some soul-comforting Mexican preparations that you won’t find elsewhere. If you’re confused about what to order, a plate of enchiladas works just fine! 

Cypress CHS, Hiranandani Gardens, Powai, Mumbai

