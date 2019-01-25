Loved The Fusion Kitchen's Mexican and Italian Food. Even their staff were very polite & provided a quick service which was an added bonus. Chocolate ball dessert ( eggless ) & flower pot were absolutely yummy!
This Place Has Hands Down The Best Mexican & Italian Food! Do Check It Out
Indian & Chinese cuisine needs some work.
INR 1,000 - INR 3,000
Family, Big Group
