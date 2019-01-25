This Place Has Hands Down The Best Mexican & Italian Food! Do Check It Out

img-gallery-featured
Casual Dining

The Fusion Kitchen

Borivali East, Mumbai
4.4
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

Shop 1, Opp. Veda Building, Holy Cross Road, Borivali West, Mumbai

image-map-default

Great For

What Makes It Awesome?

Loved The Fusion Kitchen's Mexican and Italian Food. Even their staff were very polite & provided a quick service which was an added bonus. Chocolate ball dessert ( eggless ) & flower pot were absolutely yummy!

What Could Be Better?

Indian & Chinese cuisine needs some work.

How Much Did It Cost?

INR 1,000 - INR 3,000

Best To Go With?

Family, Big Group

Casual Dining

The Fusion Kitchen

Borivali East, Mumbai
4.4
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

Shop 1, Opp. Veda Building, Holy Cross Road, Borivali West, Mumbai

image-map-default