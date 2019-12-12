Visit Mh04 For Their Delish Food & Well-Stocked Bar!

Mh 04 drunkyard, is a nice hangout night club in thane. It is close to Happy Valley. The ambience is just amazing. The seating arrangements are good the bar is beautifully decorated. You would love to see their ambience. The staff is also very helpful they will suggest to you what to eat as per your choices. Coming to the food, the food was amazing though being a non-vegetarian I liked the veg food even more. The chicken dishes are also very good. Mocktails/cocktails - 1. Chocolate tats - a nice chocolate drink with lots of chocolate in it, it is a must-try drink to for all the chocolate lovers. 2. Watermelon mojito - the mojito was good the taste and the flavour of the watermelon was amazing in a cocktail. Starters - 1. Mini burgers (veg) - the burgers were small and good. 2.lebanese platter - the platter was good if you are a Lebanese food lover then you should opt for it. 3. Chicken Tikki with pita and hummus - nice and small burgers with chicken tikka in between them. 4. Chicken rozaali kebab - nice kebabs with some stuffing inside it. It was damn tasty. 5. Paneer Multani - must-try dish here, the paneer was soft and juicy and the taste of the masala on it is just amazing. Mains - 1. Chicken pot rice - the pot rice was good and tasty with a less amount of chicken in it and more amount of veggies in it. 2. Fajita - nice grilled chicken with a lot of black pepper in it. 3. Paneer pesto pizza - the pizza was the best dish we tried here. The cheese the paneer everything was perfect. 4. Creamy pesto - the pesto pasta was good and tasty, a nice dish. 5. Lasagne - the lasagne was small but the cheese layers were amazing in it. A good dish for all the food lovers. Dessert - Tres leches - a pastry which was good in taste. In all the food here is just amazing. You can't miss this place, if you live in thane you should visit this place.