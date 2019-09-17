Great Ambience & Killer Food At MH04

Mh04: An amazing Pub and great food along with drinks is something every Mumbaikar wish to go. Location:- Kothari Compound, Thane Little Far Away From Thane Station. Ambience:- The Ambience Is lit. They Have A Great Music Collection And Played All The Time. The Dance Area Is Kind Of Small But Okay. The Bar Section Is Something Very Much Attractive. You Definitely Get A Pub Vibe After You Go Inside. Coming To Food And Drinks:- Cocktails:- Generator And The Drunkard Island is Something I Highly Recommend If You Wanna Get Tipsy. Starter:- Honey Chilli Potato:- The Best Combination Of Spicy And Sweet Potato Stick. Highly Recommended Main Course:- Pesto Paneer Pizza:- Thin Crust Pizza With Generous Amount Of Paneer Toppings ALogn With Olives, Basil Leaves And The Cheesiest Pizza To Try At This Place. Dessert Chocolate Tart:- Service Was Very Prompt And The Person Was Always Around To Table To Take Orders And Recommend Dishes To Try. A Perfect Place to Chill Along With Great Loud Music.