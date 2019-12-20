Drop By This Outlet For Some North Indian Delights!

Mi Hi Koli: If you are searching for authentic typical seafood speciality cuisine, without any second thought, just visit 'Mi Hi Koli', they have many outlets & serve one of the best seafood on town!! We visited their outlet near Mulund West, Mumbai. The staff are very attentive & cooperative to place orders, suggest from menu & service time is worth the wait. We started with Mojito, it was chilled refreshing & mild sweet & good to sip in intervals. We than pounced on Kothimbir Wadi, they are typical Maharashtrian style snacks, crisp tp the core & chutney was finger-licking. Its quantity is full of the platter. We also had Golden Fried Chicken Wings, just like its name, they were smoky & marinated well, the chicken was juicy & crisp with every bite. For mains we had Chicken Thali comprised of Chicken Masala & Wade, wade are again typical must-have with chicken masala, the serving is fulfilling, spicy just the way it has to be & Thali is wholesome. We also had Prawns Rice, it was flavourful, prawns were good in size & spices had a good blend. Its quantity is worth a try for sure. In the climax, we had Solkadi, it's known to be good for digestion, & it's texture was appealing & every sip was lingering!!