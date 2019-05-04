Middle Eastern Cuisine On Its Way!

Bayroute is a Middle Eastern cuisine restaurant with Egyptian, Turkish and Lebanese flavors. The outlet has very simple and decent decor with Egyptian cutlery and the staff here is very much polite and the hospitality provided is just recommendable. The outlet has a huge bar counter where one could get Turkish Qahwah's to some lip-smacking middle eastern cocktails at this place. I tried their Qahwah Smoke tini which was something new to me and could say was worth a try. Also tried their Classic Cocktails like Dessert Strom it was whiskey gel with clove shrub infused with gulkand. The presentation of the drink was just so amazing and was a bit hard. In starters we had lebanese nachos, fried pita chips topped with jaitoon and avocado salsa, pomegranate kernels, kashkaval Cheese Fondue. The dish overall tasted well. Hummus Bayroute, it is their signature with creamy hummus & greek yogurt labneh swirl, sumac zaatar. The hummus with pita was a treat to my taste buds and was served with some pickles. Overall, it was a lovely experience and will definitely visit the place again!