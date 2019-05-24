Middle Eastern Food Extravaganza At This Pretty Place In Mumbai

Bayroute; My most favourite restaurant in Mumbai and I finally managed to visit the Powai outlet. It was a dream come true for me. Yeah, that's the amount of love I have for this place. Where should I start?? Beautiful Ambience, Excellent Staff and Delicious Food. This summarizes Bayroute for me. It serves some really amazing Middle Eastern Food and some awesome Cocktails and Mocktails. We tried the following: In Beverages, we tried their Cocktails-Turkish Madness and Hibiscus cooler while in Shakes we tried a lot of options like the Green Avocado, Thandai, Dates and Rose Shakes. In appetizers, we went for their Hummus and Falafels. Also some good chicken and salmon dishes. Loved the Turkish food especially the Hummus. The Activated Charcoal Hummus was a unique and enriching dish. For the Main course, we tried some variety like the Dukkah Lamb, Koshari, Lava Crust Kabsa Chicken Rice and the Traditional Lamb Rice. Amazing main course dishes. And finally, we ended with 3 best Desserts. The Baklava, Lotus Drama and the Humaru. If you don't have the Baklava of Bayroute then trust me you are missing on one of the best Desert in Mumbai. Food: 5/5 Staff: 5/5 Ambience: 5/5 Value for Money: 5/5