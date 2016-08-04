Middle Eastern delicacies and treats will be sold at Dubai’s favourite dessert store, Levantine Gourmet, which has opened shop in Bandra.
Baklava And More At Mumbai's First Middle Eastern Gourmet Dessert Store
- Price for two: ₹ 500
- Delivery AvailableWi-Fi Available
The Middle East In A Mumbai Suburb
Forget just Turkish delights. The Levantine Gourmet has authentic Middle Eastern treats at their store which are made in and exported from Dubai.
They sell sweet delicacies like baklava in a box {sweet pastry created by the Ottomans} priced between INR 800 for 250 grams and INR 1,300 for 500 grams, dates {plain and stuffed} priced between INR 1,000 to INR 2,500 a kilo from countries like Jordan and Saudi Arabia. The store also sells their in-house made energy bars, along with dry fruit bars. Morroccan tea will hit the store soon too.
They’ll also be selling more interesting things in the coming weeks, which’ll include all sorts of Turkish candies, dips with different flavours of hummus and even a hot peppery dip that originated from Syria, Muhammara {perfect with that pita bread}. It’s a sweet holiday to the Middle East, sans the flight.
So We're Thinking...
We’re going to hit up the store to stock up on the treats, and the hummus for our Arabian night house parties. Apart from buying in grams and kilos, we can also buy treats in pieces starting at INR 60 a piece upwards.
With the website coming in a week, expect home-delivery services soon.
