Baklava And More At Mumbai's First Middle Eastern Gourmet Dessert Store

Forget just Turkish delights. The Levantine Gourmet has authentic Middle Eastern treats at their store which are made in and exported from Dubai.

They sell sweet delicacies like baklava in a box {sweet pastry created by the Ottomans} priced between INR 800 for 250 grams and INR 1,300 for 500 grams, dates {plain and stuffed} priced between INR 1,000 to INR 2,500 a kilo from countries like Jordan and Saudi Arabia. The store also sells their in-house made energy bars, along with dry fruit bars. Morroccan tea will hit the store soon too.

They’ll also be selling more interesting things in the coming weeks, which’ll include all sorts of Turkish candies, dips with different flavours of hummus and even a hot peppery dip that originated from Syria, Muhammara {perfect with that pita bread}. It’s a sweet holiday to the Middle East, sans the flight.