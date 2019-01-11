Cover All Possible Heritage Sites By Bicycling Your Way Through The City!

Other

Heritage Midnight Cycling

Great For

What Makes It Awesome?

The Heritage Midnight Cycling brings back the memories of childhood days when we use to take our bikes for a spin around places that made us happy. The plus point is that the ride covers heritage locations/buildings that I use to pass often but never knew it had a story to tell. It is an easy ride and fit for everyone!

How Much Did It Cost?

INR 1,000 - INR 3,000

Best To Go With?

Family, Big Group, Bae

Other

