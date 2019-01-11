The Heritage Midnight Cycling brings back the memories of childhood days when we use to take our bikes for a spin around places that made us happy. The plus point is that the ride covers heritage locations/buildings that I use to pass often but never knew it had a story to tell. It is an easy ride and fit for everyone!
Cover All Possible Heritage Sites By Bicycling Your Way Through The City!
Great For
What Makes It Awesome?
How Much Did It Cost?
INR 1,000 - INR 3,000
Best To Go With?
Family, Big Group, Bae
