This Is The Perfect Place To Devour Some Amazing European Delicacies

Millennials Eatery & Bar are the latest addition in the busy street of Samachar marg and at a very close distance from Bombay stock exchange. There are lots of food outlets serving a lot of different cuisines but most of them are a decade old at least. The concept of this restaurant is to serve altogether a different cuisine style with a lot of complex procedures involved. Strawberry cooler:- The strawberry slush was brightly flavoured yet translucent and was served in quite decent quantity. One of the best amongst the mocktails. Plum basil mojito:- Very unique to the flavour and its the first time I tasted plum + basil base for a mojito. The basil part was quite evident with a sour taste at the end of the sip. The plum was quite fresh as well. Worth trying! Beetroot Tikki:- Personal favourite of the lot we ordered and amongst all the cuisine in the starter section. The kebab was soft, cooked to perfection and had an authentic to the taste. Perfect for the Indian palate. Also a special mention to the mayo dip. Lipsmacking. Highly recommended. Quinoa bhel:- One from the healthy section of the menu, this one was close to what a normal bhel would be except the quinoa part. Chaat masala was evidently a bit on a heavier side for sure. The quantity was huge and 2-3 people can easily share this one if you are ordering different starters or appetizers. Paneer Pesto:- First of the pesto delicacy for the day with the marination at par with expectation. The cubes were small in size but the food portion was good enough to sample taste it. Only for pesto lovers. Stuffed Rigatoni in Parmesan cheese sauce: In-house based preparation of the sauce with the rigatoni tossed in it and served with 2 pieces of garlic bread. Rigatoni is a form of tube-shaped pasta varying in lengths and diameters. Highly recommended. Spaghetti Bolognese:- Bologna is a town from Italy and hence the name bolognese. The in-house based speciality preparation is garlic based and spaghetti tossed in this sauce. A bit spicy as compared to general pasta preparation but is worth going for if you want to try something new.