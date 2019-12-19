Check Out Cream Lounge In Borivali For Some Insane Shakes!

Dessert Parlours

Cream Lounge

Borivali West, Mumbai
Brindavan Apartments, Shop 5, Yogi Nagar Road, Borivali West, Mumbai

What Makes It Awesome?

MILLIONAIRE'S PUNCH (It is a KitKat thick shake with a choco chip ice cream cone, brownie a small piece of chocolate, KitKat, choco stick, white and dark chocolate chips, sprinklers, small sweet golden balls, crushed icecream corn and chocolate!! ) It is amazing, super chocolatey and damn tasty! Drop by Cream Lounge asap! 😍😍😍

What Could Be Better?

It was perfect!

How Much Did It Cost?

Under ₹500

Best To Go With?

Family

