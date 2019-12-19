MILLIONAIRE'S PUNCH (It is a KitKat thick shake with a choco chip ice cream cone, brownie a small piece of chocolate, KitKat, choco stick, white and dark chocolate chips, sprinklers, small sweet golden balls, crushed icecream corn and chocolate!! ) It is amazing, super chocolatey and damn tasty! Drop by Cream Lounge asap! 😍😍😍
Check Out Cream Lounge In Borivali For Some Insane Shakes!
Dessert Parlours
- Price for two: ₹ 300
- Delivery Available
