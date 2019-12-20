Wedding Coming Up? Gift The Couple An Adorable Mini-Version Of Themselves

We're always on the lookout for a one-of-a-kind gift when our besties get married or have a birthday or special occasion coming up. My Cute Mini gives us the chance to give them something special that they'll be able to cherish for years to come.

The brand makes miniature figurines made of ceramic and replicates anyone whose picture you provide them. These are completely made by hand by artists in Chennai, who follow the given picture as a guideline, and are crafted to be rather realistic. If not a sculpture, they'll even make you a bobblehead. You also have an option to enclose the figurine in a glass box to make it look even classier.



Types Of Figurines: Single miniature, couple miniature, family miniature, bobbleheads, pet figurines.

Ideal Size: 7 Inches.

A miniature doll costs upwards of INR 5,500, and the rest depends on the size of the figurine and the work involved. If you are keen on getting a couple caricature, it will cost you INR 10,750.