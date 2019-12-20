Minimal Style, Maximum Impact: This Luxe Label Is What You Need

If you're all about the minimal look and don't mind spending higher than your high-street brand for your fashion, we've got just the label for you. Brime is all about drapes, cuts, and colours that weave together to create a style that's minimal but elegant. Conceptualized by designer Lipi Ganatra, the label works with designs and patterns that are handcrafted.

Each order is bespoke and made to measure according to your specific measurements - they don't have a fixed size range - so it's very inclusive as well. The aim here is to minimize waste and promote a more sustainable fashion choice. We love that their colour palette is bold and there are little to no embellishments to detract from the cut of the piece.

The collection is constantly evolving and based on the season. However, we spotted interesting skirt and jackets with intricate embroidery in silk, gorgeous legengas sets with handwork floral motifs, and a pre-draped dhoti saree with gotta embroidery.

Prices start at the INR 16,500 mark for their outfits, though they can range up to INR 35,000 for the more elaborate festive styles.