Minimalistic Yet Beautiful: All Heart Eyes To This Cafe In Bandra!

It is located at a prime location in Linking road Bandra. After shopping, one can chill over The Little Door, a little and cozy place. The place is quirky with indoor and outdoor seating area. They have nice green plants here and there which give it an aesthetic look. The entrance itself is from a little door that is unique. They play soft music in the background which feels amazing. Lights are perfectly designed which gives a nice look to the whole place. The service was courteous. We had grilled chicken in the starter which is a recommended dish to have in non-veg. It was nicely prepared and appropriately cooked and the taste was amazing. Tutto incluso which was a mini pizza with everything included. Broccoli, zucchini, artichoke, asparagus, bell papers, babycorn, jalapenos, olives, black sesame were the fillings inside the pizza. White sauce penne pasta with veggies in it was also good to taste. The dishes were prepared well. In drinks, we had the aphrodisiac and watermelon cooler which were refreshing and smooth. Overall, we had a great time at the little door. Looking forward to visiting more such interesting places.