Powai's Mirchi And Mime Is Opening A Gastro-Pub In The Same Building

Madeira and Mime, which is slated to open towards the end of this week, will be a gastro pub where the staff is speech and hearing impaired, just like Mirchi and Mime. According to the owner, he thought that a speech and hearing-impaired staff would find the ruckus of a gastro-pub no problem at all, and customers won’t have to yell to be heard above the din either.

The menu will focus on comfort food. You can expect dishes such as ramen, pasta, rolls, pizza, street food from Bangkok and sandwiches from Soho. For a complete meal, the restaurant offers an interesting modernist rice plate selection and the good ole Sunday Roast.