Mirchi And Mime - Unique Concept Which Never Gets Old!

Mirchi and Mime as the name suggests have the hottest chilly food to the best diverse tastes. Best staff so far encountered, their expressions will keep a lasting impression. We enjoyed from beverages to the main course here: 1. Amritsari Chicken Ceaser Salad- This Indo-Mexico combination in Salad is skilful. Parmesan cheese with the Amritsari chatpata taste was fine and delectable. 2. Bhot Jolokia Chicken Lollypop- Made from worlds hottest chillies Bhot Jolokia. This is a little differently cooked chicken lollipop. Steamed chicken cooked with corn flakes and the Hot Bhot Jolokia Sauce. Tried this hot sauce for the 1st time, trust me it actually made me go red and could feel the heat coming out of my nose, ears and mouth in the first go only. Still could dare to have the 2nd one with loads of strawberry pulp. They serve this with strawberry pulp, this is really required. I would say don’t think too much about it being spicy, have one pop at least. 3. Chicken Malai Tikka - One of the best malai tikkas ever had. The chicken was so soft and delicious; not very sweet but luscious. Could finish all 6 pieces. Served in sticks so that it’s easy to eat. 4. Sufiyani Chicken Biryani - Biryani with white spices and consists of Chicken Thigh. Not very spicy just perfect to calm down the hotness of pops. Suggested by the staff. 5. Murg Angara Chicken - Medium Spicy rice with very well cooked chicken. This was a bit oily but was delish.