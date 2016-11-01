Mirchi and Mime in Powai not only has a fantastic concept {of employing only deaf and dumb people} but also serves some amazing Indian food – and we tell you what to order.
Have You Had The Amazing Food At Mirchi And Mime In Powai Yet?
Shortcut
Chow Down
If you love Indian food, this is heaven for you. We loved the tandoori prawns, the crab seekh kebabs, the Madras curry and rice, the Tariwalla chicken and for dessert, the Nutella coffee tart. It’s also a budget friendly place, so you won’t have to repent when the bill comes to the table.
Sip On
They have a fully stocked bar, so you can order your favourites. But I would recommend trying their signature cocktails, such as the Indian Masala vodka sour, and the Anaar martini.
Anything Else?
Of course, the concept is very heartwarming, and it feels lovely to participate in such an empowering experiment. the staff is friendly and warm, and makes great recommendations as well. It’s also very easy to communicate with them, thanks to the handy guide with the menu. But do keep in mind that you have to make a reservation before you show up – they are very crowded on most nights.
