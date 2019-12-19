Classic Yet Contemporary: This Shoe Brand Caters To The Confident You

The brand designs distinctive footwear while using classic styles with an added bonus of comfort. With the theory of 'never having a bad shoe day' pushing them forward, the brand focuses on chic styles that really stand out.

The fit, comfort, and design are all equally important at Misfit Panda, where all their shoes have thicker insoles. Their collection of flats and heels are made using materials or thread embroidered and laser-cut motifs or slogans, like their 'Boss Lady' loafers.

Their products are made with vegan leather, vegan suede, fabrics, coated fabrics and canvas, and range from INR 999 to INR 5,999.