Drop By Masala Mission For Amazing North Indian Delights & More!

Had been at newly opened pure veg modern cafe masala mission with my friend. It is located at vile parle east opposite garware. I would strongly suggest this place as it has an amazing ambience. Lively ambience And the services and staff are great. With live music and sports screening. Talking about the food: I very first tried 1. Sundried tamatar tulsi shorba 2. Harabhara seekh kebab 3. Babycorn Makka Cholam In the main course 1. Lasooni saag paneer 2. Butter naan Food was great and the place is amazing Strongly Recommended Try for sure