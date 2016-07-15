House Party Fixes: We Tried Home-Delivered Cocktail Mixes

We logged on to their website, and picked our favourite cocktails – daiquiri, sangria and mojito, plus a little something new – herbed beer {they had over 12 choices to mull over}. While our order was on the way, we did our bit. We got ready the one thing we had to, our pal, Al{cohol}.

Delivery arrived in close to 50 minutes, and we really liked what we saw. The mixes came cold, packed in big, attractive, golden plastic bags and after saying “ooh! shiny” we continued with the excitement. On opening, each packet had the necessary ingredients for a cocktail – a liquid mix, and if required for a particular recipe, other ingredients too. In the case of the mojito, we were given the mojito mix, sliced lemon and a mini pouch of mint. The herbed beer included a blended mix of apple, ginger and cinnamon.

All we had to do was pour the liquid into a glass, top it off with some alcohol, and in the case of the mojito and daiquiri, add some soda.