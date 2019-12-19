This Special Store At Raghuleela Kandivali Has Experimental Designs For Kurtis And Tops

We’re all heart-eyes for great handloom work - and you can bet we’re suckers for a comfortable and versatile kurti as well. It’s easy to find kurtis that “work” for you, but we’ll admit, it’s rare that we find kurtis and kurti tops that have us saying Shut Up And Take My Money… And that’s what Mohit Jaipuri’s kurtis and tops are. We were pleasantly surprised to find so many stylized variations using the kalamkari and ikat prints we’re all used to seeing - think chic collars, unique button-placements and experimental silhouettes. Expect loads of handloom cotton, block prints, and indigo tones, on skirts, jackets, palazzos, and long dresses.The range kicks off at INR 450, and goes up to a maximum of INR 2000 approx. The skirts start at INR 700, and the heavier ones with flairs and elaborate prints will cost you INR 2,000. The basic sleeveless tops will cost you INR 550 to INR 700. Here’s something we love about this store - in tandem with many shops at Raghuleela Mall, they’ve got inclusive sizes up to 5XL as well, starting at INR 1,000 approx. Bookmark this to make sure you remember to head here whenever you’re in the area!