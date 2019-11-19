Cravings For Cheesy Pizzas & Garlic Bread, This Outlet Has Got Your Covered!

MOJO Pizza is a great place to be at with friends and family for a good time and for amzaing pizzas as well. * Farm Fresh Cheeseblast Pizza: Pizza was filled with toppings. It was loaded with, capsicum, tomato, onion and cheese. Liquid cheese added that extra touch to this pizza. Perfectly baked cheesy Pizza. It tasted absolutely delicious. Liquid cheese was literally oozing out from it. * Margarita Cheese Blast Pizza: Do you hate veggies in pizza then this one is highly recommended. It was scrumptious. One of the best pizzas I have ever tasted. * Garlic Breadsticks with Cheesy Dip: Perfectly baked Garlicky Goodness. It went really well with cheesy dip. It was delicious. * Chocolate Lava cake: It was perfect in every sense. A must-try. Delivery was on time. The packaging was on point. Everything was super fresh and piping hot.