A Pocket-Friendly Place Serving Different Variety of Delicious Momos

Dumpling Khang in Santacruz and Bandra West. A Pocket-friendly place to visit with family and friends. This place is known as Momo house as they serve every possible kind of momo they could offer to their customers, starting from steamed momos to chocolate momos. The menu is a way to long. Dumpling Khang also has Indian Chinese menu, but they are the first one to bring Traditional Nepali food to Mumbaikars. We met the owner at the restaurant and she is very humble and even went to each table to seek feedback from customers. That's what makes Dumpling Khang a better place.