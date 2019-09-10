Monsoon Menu Has Arrived At Aromas!

img-gallery-featured
Cafes

Aromas Cafe & Bistro

Bandra West, Mumbai
4.4
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

Mamta Building, Ground Floor, Waterfield Road, Bandra West, Mumbai

image-map-default
View 5 Other Outlets

Great For

What Makes It Awesome?

Visited Aromas Cafe in Bandra to try their Monsoon Menu. They have a wide variety of veg & non-veg dishes to choose from:- The place is beautifully set up with ample seating space. My Veg Order was as follows:- Appetisers * Jalapeño Cheese Nuggets * Mushroom on Toast * Cajun onion rings + Tabasco Aioli * Korean Chilli Potatoes. Mains * Peppered Cottage Cheese Steak * Woodcutters pizza * Aromas own pasta Dessert * Mousse Shot Drinks * Cafe Mocha * Ambrosia Tray - 6 coffee shot variant * Premium Berry shake * Ice dark forest mocha * All 4 appetisers were so different from one another but turned out delicious. * Peppered cottage cheese was decent but the presentation needs some improvement. * Aromas own pasta was my favourite dish which was amazing. * Woodcutters pizza looked delicious but was overloaded with spinach which overpowered Babycorn & other veggies included. I found it ok. * Mousse shot was yummy. All our drinks were refreshing & tasty. Some were sweeter & some were strong in taste so they have you covered depending on your drink preference. Vegetarian food spread @aromas cafe turned out delicious. Overall Food quality & taste is very good. Staff is polite, attentive & serve speed is decent. All in all a great place to have a delicious meal & refreshing coffees/ shakes.

What Could Be Better?

Coffee shots & cold beverages were a touch too sweet.

How Much Did It Cost?

₹1,000 - ₹3,000

Best To Go With?

Family, Bae, Kids, Big Group

Other Outlets

Aromas Cafe

Powai, Mumbai

Ventura Building, Ground Floor, Hiranandani Gardens, Powai, Mumbai

image-map-default

Aromas Cafe & Bistro

Andheri West, Mumbai
4.2

Link Plaza Commercial Complex, 13 & 14,Bhau Tatoba Toraskar Marg, Andheri West, Mumbai

image-map-default

Aromas Cafe

Vile Parle West, Mumbai
4.1

Gazebo House, Below Country Club Fitness, Gulmohar Road, Vile Parle West, Mumbai

image-map-default

Aromas Cafe

Thane Area, Thane
4.2

The Walk, Shop 4, Hiranandani Estate Road, Thane West, Maharashtra

image-map-default

aromas cafe

Vashi, Navi Mumbai
3.9

Central Mall, 3rd Floor, Next to Home Center, Vashi, Navi Mumbai

image-map-default
Cafes

Aromas Cafe & Bistro

Bandra West, Mumbai
4.4
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

Mamta Building, Ground Floor, Waterfield Road, Bandra West, Mumbai

image-map-default
View 5 Other Outlets

Other Outlets

Aromas Cafe

Powai, Mumbai

Ventura Building, Ground Floor, Hiranandani Gardens, Powai, Mumbai

image-map-default

Aromas Cafe & Bistro

Andheri West, Mumbai
4.2

Link Plaza Commercial Complex, 13 & 14,Bhau Tatoba Toraskar Marg, Andheri West, Mumbai

image-map-default

Aromas Cafe

Vile Parle West, Mumbai
4.1

Gazebo House, Below Country Club Fitness, Gulmohar Road, Vile Parle West, Mumbai

image-map-default

Aromas Cafe

Thane Area, Thane
4.2

The Walk, Shop 4, Hiranandani Estate Road, Thane West, Maharashtra

image-map-default

aromas cafe

Vashi, Navi Mumbai
3.9

Central Mall, 3rd Floor, Next to Home Center, Vashi, Navi Mumbai

image-map-default