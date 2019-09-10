Monsoon Menu Has Arrived At Aromas!

Visited Aromas Cafe in Bandra to try their Monsoon Menu. They have a wide variety of veg & non-veg dishes to choose from:- The place is beautifully set up with ample seating space. My Veg Order was as follows:- Appetisers * Jalapeño Cheese Nuggets * Mushroom on Toast * Cajun onion rings + Tabasco Aioli * Korean Chilli Potatoes. Mains * Peppered Cottage Cheese Steak * Woodcutters pizza * Aromas own pasta Dessert * Mousse Shot Drinks * Cafe Mocha * Ambrosia Tray - 6 coffee shot variant * Premium Berry shake * Ice dark forest mocha * All 4 appetisers were so different from one another but turned out delicious. * Peppered cottage cheese was decent but the presentation needs some improvement. * Aromas own pasta was my favourite dish which was amazing. * Woodcutters pizza looked delicious but was overloaded with spinach which overpowered Babycorn & other veggies included. I found it ok. * Mousse shot was yummy. All our drinks were refreshing & tasty. Some were sweeter & some were strong in taste so they have you covered depending on your drink preference. Vegetarian food spread @aromas cafe turned out delicious. Overall Food quality & taste is very good. Staff is polite, attentive & serve speed is decent. All in all a great place to have a delicious meal & refreshing coffees/ shakes.